Simmons Bank has been recognized with a two state honor.

Simmons was named a 2019 “Best-In-State Bank” in Tennessee and in Arkansas by Forbes.

The recognition was determined by an independent survey of more than 25,000 United States citizens.

Marty Casteel, chairman and CEO of Simmons Bank, said said it was an honor to receive the vote of confidence by Forbes and the customers as a trusted financial advisor.

Survey participants were asked to rate all banks where they had previously had a checking or savings account.

Scores were based on overall recommendations and general satisfaction, as well as five sub-dimensions that included trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.