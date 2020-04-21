University of Tennessee at Martin Football Coach Jason Simpson announced five new additions to the Skyhawk coaching staff.

Kyle Edwards comes from Alabama after one season as a graduate assistant for his alma mater. Edwards joins the Skyhawks and will coach the quarterbacks.

TJ Jefferson transitions from a defensive captain as a linebacker for UTM last season, and is now a defensive graduate assistant.

Jay MacIntyre joins as the wide receivers coach. The MacIntyre name runs deep at UT Martin. His father was the Skyhawks defensive coordinator in the ‘90s, and MacIntyre’s grandfather was UTM’s seventh head coach before leaving to take over at Vanderbilt.

Ryan Osborn comes to UTM after spending the past few seasons at Mississippi State and Florida as graduate assistants. Osborn will be coaching the defensive line.

Miles Taylor joins UT Martin after spending last season as a graduate assistant at Iowa, his alma mater.