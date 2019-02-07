Skyhawk football fans, and university officials, gathered at the Bob Carroll Building Wednesday afternoon, to hear the introduction of the newest players to the team.

Wednesday was National Signing Day, with coach Jason Simpson and his coaching staff introducing the 29 recruited Skyhawk signees.

Letters of commitment were signed by players from 10 states, with Tennessee leading the way with ten, followed by seven from Mississippi and four each fro Florida and Georgia.

Coach Simpson also spoke of the signing of transfer defensive back Cam Ordway from Ole Miss, and linebacker Jacoby Hill, from Memphis.

Simpson also announced the signing of seven JUCO players to fill instant needs of the team.

The Skyhawks early signing class, which includes 19 high school players, has been ranked as the second best in the nation, and best in the Ohio Valley Conference, according to HERO Sports.