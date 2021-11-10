Simpson Said Skyhawks to Approach Final Football Games as Playoffs

The UT-Martin football team will continue their run for an Ohio Valley Conference championship, when they travel this week to Tennessee Tech.

Coach Jason Simpson’s Skyhawks are now ranked 10th in the nation in the FCS Coaches poll, and have extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Skyhawks beat Tennessee Tech 40-7, earlier this year in the Spring season, but coach Simpson said he feels they are now a much better team.

During media day this week, coach Simpson said the final two games will be the same as playoff games.(AUDIO)

Kickoff of Saturday’s game at Cookeville will begin at 1:30, with broadcast on WCMT starting at 1:00.