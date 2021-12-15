Simpson signs with Alabama, joins team Thursday

Ty Simpson officially begins his career with the Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday.

Simpson signed with the team Wednesday at Westview High School, then boards a plane Thursday morning for Tuscaloosa where he’ll begin practicing with the team before Alabama’s matchup with Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl.

Simpson is enrolling early at Alabama and told Thunderbolt Radio News about leaving Westview.

(AUDIO)

Simpson has been a starting quarterback for several years, but is prepared to wait his turn and learn at Alabama.

(AUDIO)

Alabama Coach Nick Saban has made a few trips to Martin to visit his new quarterback and Simpson talks about his relationship with his new coach.

(AUDIO)

Simpson will major in business at Alabama and plans to come back to Westview in May for graduation.