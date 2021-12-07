Sinova Global to establish first manufacturing facility in Lake County

Officials with Sinova Global announced Tuesday that the company will invest $150 million to establish its first manufacturing operations in Tiptonville.

Based in Canada, Sinova Global will create 140 new jobs as the company locates a new state-of-the-art silicon metal refining plant in Lake County, Tennessee’s most distressed county.

Located in the Lake County Industrial Park, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, the facility will be adjacent to Port of Cates Landing, which will help facilitate direct access to Sinova’s wholly owned quartz deposit in Golden, British Columbia. The silicon metal produced at the Tennessee plant will be supplied to major industrial consumers and used to manufacture silicon anode batteries, solar cells, semiconductors and aluminum.

Tiptonville Mayor Cliff Berry , Jr. said, “This will be a major economic boost for Tiptonville, Lake County, and the entire region. Our community will have good jobs closer to home which is what we have hoped for years.”

“It has been a blessing working with the governor’s economic development team. I want to get Lake County off the distressed county list and watch many, many more companies line up to come to Lake County. This project will be transformative for Lake County and for the Port of Cates Landing,” said Lake County Mayor Denny Johnson.

Sinova Global owns a fully permitted quartz deposit in British Columbia that has more than 25 years of high purity quartz available. With multiple uses, the company’s quartz is an ideal material for manufacturing the elements that make up silicon anode batteries, solar panels and semiconductor components, once transformed into silicon metal. Sinova’s quartz is the foundation for the creation of silicon metal, which is an essential building block of the clean energy transformation.