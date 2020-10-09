City officials have learned the site of a Union City nightclub cannot be eliminated by zoning.

Council members were informed this week, that the location on North First Street and Cheatham Street, which recently housed the Club 1Hunnid, can only be a nightclub.

City attorney Jim Glasgow Jr. was asked to investigate the property, following a fatal shooting at the Club in late August.

Although a nightclub does not fall under the current zoning plan, Glasgow said it cannot be changed.

Nearby residents submitted a petition to eliminate the nightclub, after some homes were struck by bullets during the August shooting.

But, Glasgow said only unlawful activities can stop a nightclub from operating on the property.