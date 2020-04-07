Gibson County’s Sitka School is among nine Tennessee properties added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Sitka School operated from 1942 to 1966 for African-American students in the Milan area.

Just as the Milan Army Ammunition Plant was being built, the African-American community, Gibson County School Board, and Public Works Administration worked to construct the two-room school building for first through eighth grades.

Prior to the Sitka School, African-American students were taught at Moore’s Chapel Church in Milan.

Other West Tennessee sites added to the National Register of Historic Places include: Stanton School in Haywood County, Ripley Fire Lookout Tower in Lauderdale County, and the Gladys “MaDear” Bennett House in Shelby County.