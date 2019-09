SIU Carbondale beat UT Martin 28-14 after Sulukis offense shut down UTM preventing them from getting any traction in the game.

The Skyhawks looked poised to bring home the win against SIU leading throughout the first quarter but the Sulukis made some adjustments in their defense and scored twice in the second making it 14-14 going into the lock room.

Sulukis in the 3rd tacking on another 14 to beat the Skyhawks 28-14.

UTM will not play again until September 28 as they face Murray State.