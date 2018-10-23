Six people are facing multiple drug charges after Weakley County investigators served two separate search warrants at an apartment complex in Martin.

Four people were arrested at 130 Beaumont Street Apartment 5, when investigators from the sheriff’s department with assistance from the Martin Police Department, searched the apartment and found 11 grams of meth, a baggie of heroin, marijuana, Xanax pills, and drug paraphernalia.

49-year-old Anthony Earlwin Brasfield is charged with Possession of Schedule Four Drug, Possession of Meth with Intent, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 38-year-old Tamera Starr Rogers and 23-year-old Ashley Jean Ruark are charged with Possession of Meth with Intent and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 34-year-old Terrance Lee Coleman is charged with Possession of Meth with Intent, Possession of Schedule Six Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In the second arrest, Weakley County investigators searched 130 Beaumont Street Apartment 22 and found marijuana, meth, unidentified pills, and drug paraphernalia.

40-year-old Shakira Starr Bryant and 41-year-old Anthony Wayne Lee are charged with Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

