April 25, 2023
Six Fulton County Seniors Sign to Play College Sports

Max Gibbs – football at Bellarmine University

Orion Campbell – golf at Kentucky State University
Luke Jackson – football at Bellarmine University
Omarion Pierce – basketball at Dyersburg State University
TyAvious Isbell – football at Midway University
JSon Jones – football at Kentucky State University

Six Fulton County High School student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their education and playing days on the next level.

Signing ceremonies were held at the high school to recognize four students who signed to play football, one to play basketball and one to play golf.

In football, Max Gibbs and Luke Jackson signed to play at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Jshon Jones signed at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, and TyAvious Isbell signed with Midway University in Kentucky.

Omarion Pierce signed to play basketball at Dyersburg State Community College, with Orion Campbell to play golf at Kentucky State University.

Photos of the signing ceremonies has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

