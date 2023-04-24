Six Fulton County Seniors Sign to Play College Sports

Six Fulton County High School student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their education and playing days on the next level.

Signing ceremonies were held at the high school to recognize four students who signed to play football, one to play basketball and one to play golf.

In football, Max Gibbs and Luke Jackson signed to play at Bellarmine University in Louisville, Jshon Jones signed at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, and TyAvious Isbell signed with Midway University in Kentucky.

Omarion Pierce signed to play basketball at Dyersburg State Community College, with Orion Campbell to play golf at Kentucky State University.

Photos of the signing ceremonies has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.