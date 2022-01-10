Six New Members of the Union City “Hall of Honor”

Union City High School inducted six people into their prestigious Hall of Honor on Saturday night.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said five of the inductees qualified by winning individual state championships, or earning all-state honors, while the sixth person was the school system’s top administrator during a lengthy run of athletic success.

Inducted into the Hall of Honor was former Director of Schools Gary Houston, along with Taylon Tribble, Kylie McCadney, Ben McMillan, Neil Brown and B.J. Frankum.

Houston was Director of Schools at Union City from 1997-thru-2017, with the Golden Tornadoes winning nine combined state championships in boys and girls basketball and football.

Tribble was a two-time state champion and All-State selection in discuss, with McMillan an All-State basketball player who scored more than 1,800 points.

McCadney was an All-State selection, and only the third female to ever claim a state championship in track.

Brown was an All-State football player who started at tackle on the 2017 State Championship team, and Frankum earned All-State honors in cross country his junior season.