Six Skyhawk Football standouts tabbed as Preseason All-OVC; UTM picked to finish fourth

A total of six UT Martin football standouts garnered Preseason All-OVC selections while the team was projected to finish in fourth in the final standings by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors in conjunction with OVC Football Media Day.

The Skyhawk group includes four players on offense and two on offense. Joining the list are wide receivers Colton Dowell and Donnell Williams along with tight end Rodney Williams II and offensive lineman Matthan Hatchie. Representing the defensive unit is defensive back Jay Woods and safety Deven Sims.

Murray State was picked as the preseason favorite to win the league crown after totaling 64 points to finish just ahead of Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri, who tied for second-place with 60 points. UT Martin was tabbed fourth (38) and followed by Tennessee State (32), Tennessee Tech (28) and Eastern Illinois (12).

Austin Peay sophomore quarterback Draylen Ellis and Austin Peay senior nickelback Kordell Jackson were named the 2021 OVC Preseason Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

The 2021 season marks the 16th for head coach Jason Simpson who has 90 victories during his Skyhawk career, which is just two away from fifth place in OVC history. Overall Simpson is one of just 16 coaches in league history to coach 10 or more seasons at the same school. This season the Skyhawks return a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball with nine returning starters on both offense and defense.

UT Martin opens the season on Thursday, September 2 when traveling to Football Bowl Subdivision foe Western Kentucky. The Skyhawks will then make their home debut for Family Weekend on Saturday, September 11 against Samford.

(UTM Sports Information)