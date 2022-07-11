Six Tennessee cities among nation’s “sweatiest”

Six Tennessee cities are among the sweatiest in the nation, according to an online study.

In the study of 200 metropolitan areas, Nashville is ranked the 17th sweatiest, Memphis 24th, Clarksville 33rd, Murfreesboro 47th, Chattanooga 52nd, and Knoxville 66th.

Orlando, Florida was considered the nation’s sweatiest city.

The study, compiled by mydatingadviser.com, compared 200 of the largest cities in the U.S. across the following categories: weather, sweat factors, and cooling off.

In addition, they looked at data points like the number of days above 90 degrees, population density, and the availability of air conditioning and bodies of water to cool down.