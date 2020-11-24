A sixth former correctional officer at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville has pleaded guilty in the cover up of an inmate’s assault last year.

U.S Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 29-year-old Corporal Tommy Morris pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to cover up the beating of an inmate and to encouraging other officers to provide false information to investigators.

According to court records, on February 1, 2019, Morris and other correctional officers entered an inmate’s cell in the mental health unit where the inmate was beaten and left bleeding in his cell.

Morris admitted that he stood by and watched as three officers punched the inmate while another covered up the surveillance camera.

Afterwards, Morris, who was the ranking officer, suggested that they lie about the incident and claim the inmate injured himself.

Previously, former TDOC Correctional Officers Nathaniel Griffin, Tanner Penwell, Carl Spurlin, Jr., Cadie McAlister, and Jonathan York entered guilty pleas for criminal offenses arising out of the inmate’s assault. Morris is the sixth and final defendant to enter a guilty plea.