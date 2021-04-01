Sixth person indicted in deadly 2020 Fayette County shooting

A sixth person has been indicted and charged in connection to an August 2020 shooting in Fayette County that left one person dead and four others injured.

The indictment was a result of an investigation by the TBI, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the ATF.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 19-year-old Tavaris Lewis was killed and two men and two women were injured in a shooting at a party in Somerville.

Investigators developed information identifying 25-year-old Deandra Rivers as one of the individual responsible for attempting to dispose of evidence in the case.

Last week, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rivers with one count of Tampering with Evidence and on Sunday, Rivers turned himself into the Fayette County Jail where he’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

Last November, five other men were indicted and charged in the case.