The annual St. John’s Community Services Radiothon on WCMT and MIX 101.3 has raised over $20,000 dollars to help special needs adults.

SJCS Chief Development and Marketing Officer Bessie Thibodeaux-Belcher tells Thunderbolt Radio News what the radiothon means to St. John’s.

She says the radiothon helps St. John’s individuals maintain a quality life.

Thibodeaux-Belcher says the annual fundraiser has a huge impact for the organization.

Donations are still being accepted at the Thunderbolt Radio studios on North Lindell Street in Martin.

All money raised goes to St. John’s Community Services for special needs adults and the services St. John’s provides.