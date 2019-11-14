The identity of skeletal remains found in Jackson have been identified.

Police reports said on October 25th, officers were dispatched to a report of remains found in the 400 block of East Main Street, in downtown Jackson.

Workers reported the human remains at an empty building.

An assistant medical examiner, along with Jackson Police Investigators, responded to the scene, with the remains recovered and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville for autopsy.

Investigators have determined the death was natural and no foul play was involved.

Officers also have determined the identity of the deceased, who was reported missing in July of this year.

The individuals name is being withheld until his family can be notified.