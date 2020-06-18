The 2020-21 academic year is shaping up to be a busy one for fourth-year UT Martin athletic director Kurt McGuffin.

McGuffin has been selected to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee and the NACDA Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Executive Committee while serving as Chair of the OVC Council of Directors of Athletics during the upcoming season.

McGuffin is one of just 10 members who were assigned to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee, joining administrators from the Atlantic 10 Conference, Auburn, Ball State, Colorado, Duke, Kansas State, Northwestern, Northwestern State and UC Riverside. His term of service runs through August 31, 2022 and includes yearly selection, seeding and bracketing of the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship 64-team tournament field.

As one of 15 representatives on the NACDA FCS ADA Executive Committee, McGuffin will provide a collective voice for FCS athletic directors, working in a recognized relationship with other athletic director associations and NCAA leadership groups. He is joined by athletic directors from the 12 other FCS conferences as well as a Commissioner representative (Beth DeBauche of the OVC) and a coach representative (yet to be determined).

McGuffin takes over as the Chair of the OVC’s Council of Athletic Directors, where he will help guide discussions during the league’s virtual meetings throughout the year. He will additionally be the Athletic Director liaison to the OVC Board of Presidents and will participate in their meetings during the season.

Since becoming UT Martin’s athletic director in May of 2017, McGuffin has overseen multiple OVC championship programs while implementing significant facility upgrades across the board. This past season, the Skyhawks set a new departmental record with a 3.26 Grade Point Average in the spring and were on pace for their best finish in the OVC Commissioner’s Cup standings in school history.