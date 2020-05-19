A total of 285 UT Martin student-athletes earned a spot on the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll during the Spring 2020 semester, leading to a departmental 3.26 Grade Point Average, the best academic semester in school history.

Established last fall, the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll features any Skyhawk student-athlete who registered at least a 3.0 GPA. The 285 student-athletes for the spring is an increase from the 219 UT Martin student-athletes who received that accolade as part of the Fall 2019 semester. The Skyhawk cross country/track and field and rodeo programs each led the way with 39 honorees apiece this spring with equestrian (38) and football (38) following closely behind.

A total of 65 student-athletes achieved perfect 4.0 GPA’s in the spring, led by 14 members of the equestrian squad. Each of UT Martin’s 13 sports produced at least one student-athlete with an unblemished 4.0 GPA.

All in all, 12 Skyhawk athletic programs accumulated at least a 3.0 GPA with the lone other sport collecting a 2.85 GPA this past semester. The golf team’s 3.75 GPA was the highest of any UT Martin squad during the spring while tennis (3.68), volleyball (3.66), soccer (3.60), softball (3.53) and equestrian (3.50) each sported GPA’s at 3.5 or above.

“We are all so proud of our student-athletes for taking on this challenge during an unusual semester,” Skyhawk athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. “A large portion of the spring was done online but our student-athletes stayed focused and rose to the occasion. We have a terrific academic support services team who deserves a lot of credit. We are proud to claim the most student-athletes of any school in the Ohio Valley Conference and to have a 3.12 cumulative GPA for the 2019-20 academic year speaks volumes about our department’s commitment to excellence.”

Below is a list of UT Martin Athletic Director’s Honor Roll recipients for the Spring 2020 semester, sorted by sport. Those listed in bold italics indicates a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Cross Country/Track and Field (39): Agok Ayuen, Lenny Baumann, Brent Borden, Andre Brown, Maya Brown, Ivana Cherry, Anndrea Chester, Cole Davis, Tim Dye, Erica Fisher, Ryan Ford, Brady Fry, Alexis Grandys, William Graves, John Green, Faith Kiprotich, Chase Korzenok, Lydia Lee, Marcos Macias, Kara Martin, Luke McNair, Maggie Medley, Natalie Motor, Tamzin Muldowney, Cameron Murrell, Oisin O’Gailin, Will Oglesby, Joey Palumbo, George Payne, John Payne, Jasmyn Pilcher, Austin Rogers, Chance Rone, Breanna Roy, Taylor Roy, Alex Schell, Corey Smith, Daniel Smith, Keilla Tud.

Rodeo (39): Casey Allen, Abbie Austin, Jasmin Bakri, Bailey Barrett, Ryon Belk, Stetson Bierman, Jayci Braudrick, Summer Conley, Holli Covey, Jake Glass, Hunter Green, Robert Haley, Weston Hamilton, Wyatt Hart, Sarah Hawk, Lauren Heck, Cody Hogan, Jesse Keysaer, Konner Knop, Erin Mahoney, Shayne Mallory, Will McCraw, Madison McFall, Spencer Meyer, Ross Mitchell, Ridge Palmer, Cameron Pruett, Justin Sailors, Kailey Schmidt, Anna Scott, Bryce Sifford, Jack Smithson, Savannah Stanley, Carson Stroup, Mollie Stroup, Hunter Styles, Chase Thrasher, Katelyn Van Holten, Skylar Windsor.

Equestrian (38): Mahalia Alascio, Tyler Anderson, Natalie Armstrong, Tess Baumann, Paige Benson, Erin Bledsoe, Jade Bleskey, Brooke Bradley, Lucy Eier, Julia Gilman, Abbie Hopkins, Megan Huber, Shelby Jackson, Haley Kane, Kelby Kane, Sarah Kent, Randi LaChance, Lizzy McCrady, Hannah McDonald, Noel Meadows, Savannah Metheny, Kenzie Mezrah, Chloe Murt, Maddie Mykolaitis, Anna Ordonio, Mackenzie Palmer, Johnie Parker, Kyra Petty, Quinn Reed, Grace Rogers, Casey Ruggiero, Grace Salmon, Katelyn Schultz, Keely Seiter, Erica Snyder, Hallie Thomas, Devon Woods, Grace York.

Football (38): John Bachus III, Cru Birdyshaw, Ryan Clark, Aries Davis, Reed Davis, Ryan Davis, Tyler Denson, Josh Dodd, Colton Dowell, David DuBose, Davin Dyal, Isaiah Gibbs, Trip Gibson, Kendrick Gillespie, Korbin Harmon, Malik Harris, Kareem Hobbs, Kendarius Holliman, Chris Hunter, Crishun Jackson, Jarious Johnson, Chase Joy, Tyler Larco, Jack Lucas, Chris McAbee, Traquan McNair, John Mitchell, Gavin Olson, Dustin Pope, Brock Powers, Deven Sims, CJ Swan, Collin Tatko, Ja’Kevious Vickers, James Walker, Donnell Williams, Dresser Winn, Takeem Young.

Baseball (32): Wesley Bomar, Winston Cannon, Hayden Cooper, Jack Culumovic, Blake Davis, Sean Dixson, Billy Edwards, Mitchell Ford, Thomas Fullerton, Christian Hall, Casey Harford, Andy Horne, David Hussey, Ryan Insco, Baylor Jones, Preston Jones, Austin Kasick, Jack Knight, Wil LaFollette, Warren Lee, Andruw McKenzie, Chance Merithew, Dawson Moncrief, Jefferey O’Doherty, Reid Pope, Trey Ricko, Boston Smith, Eric Steensma, Noah Thigpen, Ethan Whitley, Nick Wohlbold, Houston Wright.

Soccer (20): Alice Adams, Baylee Arnott, Hendrikje Baurmann, Elin Berggren, Skylar Boes, Allie Buttry, Maria Castaldo, Kamryn Chappell, Nicole Collins, Blare Gerido, Morgan Glaenzer, Jaden Hildreth, Catey Hunt, Lotte Koot, Sophia Mankowski, Ryann Mushkin, Erica Myers, Bella Roberts, Jacalyn Schubring, Lexi Thomas.

Softball (18): Emily Alexander, Aalia Bivens, Ally Bruner, Gabbi Campbell, Paige Clark, Skyler Davis, Madelyn Dycus, Erin Gallagher, Kenna Garst, Chelsey Gore, Kaitlyn Kelley, Maddi Long, Mallory Lowe, Mia Moddelmog, Kallie Pickens, Lex Rogers, Shyanne Sheffield, Chayse Skinner.

Volleyball/Beach Volleyball (14): Kayla Carrell, Addison Conley, Kenzie Hinshaw, Lucy Kaufman, Kayla Long, Gintare Mackeviciute, Zoe Merriweather, Haeleigh Paulino, Hannah Phillips, Jessica Reynolds, Jamie Rys, Karen Scanlon, Justine Walker, Logan Wallick.

Women’s Basketball (12): Demi Burdick, Emma Davis, Kyannah Grant, Kyarrah Grant, Damiah Griffin, Zaire Hicks, Sade’ Hudson, Chelsey Perry, Anna Pierce, Paige Pipkin, Macy Rippy, Maddie Waldrop.

Golf (9): Mason Chandler, Tate Chumley, Peyton Dix, Bryson Morrell, Ross Redmont, Luke Smith, Jack Story, Jacob Uehlein, Nick Wolf.

Rifle (9): Abigail Donald, Nick Fares, Celia Gelpey, Kaitlin Korinek, Amanda Mayo, Rachel Mills, Jennifer Plocinik, Kalen Royal, Rachel Sprague.

Tennis (9): Sina Albersmeier, Aziza Aubin, Amelia Campbell, Jillian Niedzialowski, Daphne Pratt, Mizuki Sakurai, Natasha Sijan, Jule Streif, Jana Van Vreden.

Men’s Basketball (8): Isaac Aguiar, Ja’Darius Harris, Jalen Riley, Eric Rustin, Eman Sertovic, Parker Stewart, Miles Thomas, Steve Wooten, Jr.