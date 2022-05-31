Skyhawk Athletics earns highest OVC Commissioner’s Cup finish in school history

The OVC unveiled its final Commissioner’s Cup standings for the 2021-22 season today and UT Martin produced its best finish in program history.

The Skyhawks tallied 83.49 points this past season, which ranked fifth in the team standings.

UT Martin trailed only Belmont (106 points), Murray State (99.5), Southeast Missouri (96.5) and Austin Peay (86.5). Rounding out the field was Tennessee Tech (82), Eastern Illinois (73.83), Morehead State (70.67), SIUE (58) and Tennessee State (46.32).

The OVC champion Skyhawk football, golf and beach volleyball programs each collected 10 points while UT Martin’s OVC regular season champion soccer squad contributed 9.5 points towards the overall point total. Also pitching in points for the Skyhawks was softball (8), men’s cross country (7), volleyball (6), men’s outdoor track (6), women’s basketball (5), women’s tennis (5), men’s indoor track (4.99) and men’s basketball (2).

The OVC Commissioner’s Cup was created before the 2008-09 academic year and is a symbol of overall athletic excellence in Conference-sponsored championships. It is awarded annually to one member institution as schools are required to count point totals for four main sports (football, volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball) along with their next eight highest point totals from the remaining sports, regardless of gender.

UT Martin’s previous high finish in the OVC Commissioner’s Cup standings was seventh, occurring in both 2020-21 and 2011-12. The most Skyhawk points ever recorded in a single academic year is 89 by the 2016-17 class.