Skyhawk Baseball lands trio on All-OVC postseason awards list

UT Martin baseball players Winston Cannon, David Hussey, and Wil LaFollette have been named to the 2021 All-OVC baseball squads.

Cannon was voted as one of three starting pitchers on the All-OVC first team while Hussey earned a spot as one of two relief pitchers on the All-OVC second team. Meanwhile, LaFollette was named to the 14-man OVC All-Freshman squad.

UT Martin’s three OVC postseason recipients are tied for the second-most selections in a single season in school history (trailing the six honorees from 2010).

Cannon becomes just the second pitcher in school history to rack up All-OVC first team status, joining Michael Blount (1996). Cannon’s 3.78 ERA this season was the second-best mark for a pitcher making at least eight starts in the Skyhawks’ Division I history, only trailing Blount’s 3.21 ERA from 1996.

A senior from Cookeville, Tenn., Cannon was simply dominant all spring as UT Martin’s staff ace. He topped the OVC in games started (14) and additionally ranked in the top-five in the league with six wins (third), 83 strikeouts (third, also ranking as the second-highest single-season total in school history), 81 innings pitched (third) and aforementioned 3.78 ERA (fifth). In OVC play, he lowered his ERA to 3.31 over nine starts, fanning 60 batters over 54.1 frames.

Cannon allowed three earned runs or fewer in 12 of his 16 appearances in 2021. During a lengthy stretch from March 11 through April 30, he posted a 2.68 ERA with five victories in 10 appearances. He pitched into the ninth inning in a victory on April 22 at Eastern Illinois, conceding just one run over a career-best 8.1 innings. He also whiffed at least five batters in a dozen of his 14 starts, including a career-high 11 punchouts in just 5.2 innings at Southeast Missouri on May 21. That performance led to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper identifying the 6-3, 210-pounder as one of its 13 National Players of the Week.

The veteran righty cements his status as one of the Skyhawks’ all-time greats as he leaves as the program’s career leader in games started (55), strikeouts (286) and innings pitched (303.1). Cannon also ranks third with 18 all-time victories and 10th with 64 appearances.

Hussey delivered one of the best statistical seasons by a UT Martin bullpen hurler as his 2.59 ERA was the lowest by any reliever with at least 35 innings pitched in the school’s Division I history (since 1993). He directly had a hand in nearly half of the Skyhawks’ 19 victories, going 3-1 with six saves (fifth-most in the OVC and fourth-most in a single season in program history). He also ranked sixth in the league in games finished (15) and 10th in appearances (23) – tossing more than an inning on 17 different occasions.

The right-hander out of Minter, Ala. was named as one of 65 finalists for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, backing that up with 17 scoreless outings this spring – including a string of 10 consecutive appearances spanning 16.1 innings from March 12 through April 23. No matter the situation, Hussey was lights-out as he allowed a .158 batting average (9-of-57) against lefties, a .200 batting average (18-for-90) against righties, a .133 batting average (8-of-60) with runners on base and a .122 batting average (6-for-49) with two outs.

Hussey, who joins teammate Nick Wohlbold as the only UT Martin relief pitchers to garner All-OVC accolades, tallied a paltry 0.94 WHIP and fanned 52 batters over 41.2 innings. His 4.3 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the best on the squad as he whiffed a career-best eight batters (in a season-high 4.2 innings) at Murray State on May 7.

For his career, the 6-2, 195-pound senior ranks fourth with 79 appearances, sixth with seven saves and ninth with 159 strikeouts.

LaFollette is the 14th different Skyhawk to garner an OVC All-Freshman award and is one of only three outfielders on the league’s 2021 list. An intimidating presence in the middle of the Skyhawk lineup all season long, he led the team with 12 home runs (ranking seventh in the OVC – tops amongst freshmen) and a .535 slugging percentage. His 12 bombs were the most by a freshman in school history and are tied for the seventh-most in a single season. Primarily playing right field, he also led the squad with a 1.000 fielding percentage (zero errors committed in 87 chances).

Hailing from Chelsea, Ala., LaFollette launched eight of his longballs against OVC pitching, ranking third in the league in home runs per game (0.36). He mashed to the tune of a team-best .573 slugging percentage in 82 at-bats in OVC play despite missing the final five games because of an injury.

LaFollette collected 10 multi-hit games and eight multi-RBI performances in 2021, hitting a team-best .354 (17-of-48) with two outs. That included an 11-game hitting streak from March 30 through April 16. One of his best games came at SIUE on April 10 as he tallied a season-best three hits, scored a career-high three runs and equaled a season-best with three RBI’s. Five of his round trippers occurred during an eight-game stretch from April 9 through April 22 and he also delivered one of the most memorable moments of the spring – a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning in his final at-bat of the season against Tennessee Tech on May 14.