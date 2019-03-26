The UT Martin baseball squad begins a four-game homestand Wednesday, starting with regional rival Union University. First pitch is slated for 6:00.

UTM (8-15) is led by the bat of Jordan Stoner. Stoner leads all Skyhawks in 13 categories including batting average (.352), on base percentage (.423), slugging percentage (.477), homers (two), RBIs (15) and times hit by pitch (eight). He’s also stolen five bases on seven attempts. Casey Harford has also been a key contributor to the UT Martin lineup with a .346 batting average, four doubles, and 11 RBIs.

This weekend, the Skyhawks host a three-game weekend series against Morehead State.