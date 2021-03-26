Skyhawk Baseball picks up three-game weekend series at Grambling State

The UT Martin baseball program wasted little time finding a replacement opponent for this weekend as the Skyhawks will travel to Grambling State.

The two sides will play a single game at Saturday morning at 10:00 followed by a noon doubleheader on Sunday.

It was announced Thursday that UTM’s weekend home series against Morehead State was cancelled because of NCAA and OVC protocols. The Skyhawks (7-9) will now make the 450-mile trek south to play the Southwestern Athletic Conference opponent for the first time in school history.

UT Martin is now in the midst of a 14-game road trip, having traveled to OVC rival Eastern Kentucky last weekend. Following its trip to Grambling, La., the Skyhawks will head to Belmont (March 30), Nicholls (April 1-3), Vanderbilt (April 6) and SIUE (April 9-10) before their next home contest.