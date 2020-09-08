UT Martin head baseball coach Ryan Jenkins has announced that open tryouts for current students will take place September 15 at 5:30 p.m. at Skyhawk Field.

Interested participants must have had a current physical prior to the tryout date and provide a certificate of their physical to the UT Martin baseball coaching staff.

Potential student-athletes are responsible for contacting the Skyhawk coaching staff prior to the tryouts to provide all necessary information. Please contact assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Hunter Morris for more information by emailing [email protected]