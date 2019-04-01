The 2019 home finale for the UT Martin beach volleyball program has been pushed up a week, as the Skyhawks will now host Austin Peay on Wednesday, April 10.

The double dual, which was originally slated for April 17, will begin at 1:00 and 3:00.

The matches will be the third and fourth home matches in school history, following the double dual held against Southern Miss at the Skyhawk Beach Volleyball Complex on March 13.

UTM’s 2019 schedule concludes with five matches in the span of eight days.

The Skyhawks travel to Austin Peay this Wednesday before traveling to North Alabama for a double dual on Friday.

The home double dual against Austin Peay on April 10 will wrap up the program’s second season under head coach Jaclynn Wilson.