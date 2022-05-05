Skyhawk Beach Volleyball duo of Kayla Carrell and Addison Conley garner prestigious AVCA Top Flight Award

The American Volleyball Coaches Association announced their 2022 Top Flight Award honorees Thursday as UT Martin standouts Kayla Carrell and Addison Conley found themselves on the list.

Carrell and Conley are one of just 10 pairs who competed at No. 4 to earn this accolade, spanning across NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, and NAIA levels. Overall, just 62 total winners grace the AVCA’s Top Flight Award list, which recognizes two student-athletes who competed in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight while winning at least 75 percent of those matches.

This announcement marks the third postseason accolade for Carrell/Conley, who was also named as OVC All-Tournament Most Valuable Pair after being named to the All-OVC second team.

Carrell/Conley won a remarkable 96 percent of their decisions this season, going 24-1. Those 24 victories are nine more than the previous season-high in school history while the Skyhawk pair went a perfect 8-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

The duo of Carrell/Conley boasted a pair of double-digit winning streaks, reeling off 14 consecutive victories to wrap up the season. They also began the 2022 campaign with 10 straight wins as their only setback came against Tulane on April 1.

For their efforts, Carrell/Conley were named OVC Pair of the Week on back-to-back occasions – bringing home those awards on April 19 and April 26.

Carrell/Conley helped UT Martin go 17-9 overall and become the first school to sweep the OVC’s regular season and tournament championships. The Skyhawks advanced to the Round of 16 at the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first OVC automatic qualifier to clinch a berth in that postseason event.