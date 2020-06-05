The Skyhawk Club Golf Scramble sponsored by ATA and Security Bank and Trust Company is set for Thursday, June 25th at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

The format is a four man scramble with prizes, including a chance to travel with the Skyhawk football team for their game at Alabama.

The entry fee is $75 per golfer with sponsorship opportunities available.

The deadline for entry is June 22.

Registration on June 25 begins at 11:30 while lunch will be served at noon. The tournament will then begin with a 1:00 shotgun start.