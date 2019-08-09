UT Martin Skyhawk cross country and track and field coach Peter Dalton has announced his resignation to take another coaching position

During his time at UTM, Dalton took the program to unprecedented success.

Not only have his squads rewritten the majority of the program’s record books, he has coached a pair of All-Americans and OVC champions while leading both programs to regional success.

Dalton took over a program which consistently ranked towards the bottom of the OVC in cross country and implemented a winning culture. With consistent improvements from year-to-year, the Skyhawk cross country programs have become a threat at the regional level while finishing amongst the top half of conference competitors. Then in 2017, Dalton led the resurgence of a reintroduced track and field program after a nearly 15-year hiatus while simultaneously rewriting the school record books and boasting numerous All-OVC honors.

A national search will begin immediately for the next UTM cross country and track and field coach.