Skyhawk duo of Howard and Larco earn pair of OVC weekly honors

The UT Martin football team was well represented on the first OVC Player of the Week ballot this week as Keon Howard (Newcomer) and Tyler Larco (Specialist) claimed two of the four weekly honors.

A native of Laurel, Mississippi, Howard made an immediate impact in his first start for the Skyhawks in the season opener against Western Kentucky. The quarterback completed 20-of-43 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also tallied 12 carries for 44 yards while scoring two rushing touchdowns. With the two touchdowns on the ground, he became the first Skyhawk quarterback with multiple scores in a single game since Oct. 13, 2007.

Hailing from Miami, Florida, Larco built upon his All-OVC campaign last season with his third career OVC Specialist of the Week honor. He served as the team’s primary kicker in every facet of special teams against WKU while being especially effective in the punting game. He tallied six punts while averaging 46.3 yards per attempt. His evening featured one punt inside the 20 while booting a career-long 67-yard attempt in the second quarter which sits tied for 10th on the program’s single-game list. He punctuated his week with three points off PATs.

The Skyhawks return to action for a Week 2 matchup this weekend against Samford on Saturday, September 11 at Hardy Graham Stadium.