Skyhawk duo of Howard and Wallace earn pair of OVC Player of the Week honors

Coming off an impressive homecoming victory Saturday, the UT Martin football team was rewarded for its strong play as the standout pair of quarterback Keon Howard and running back Zak Wallace garnered OVC Offensive Player of the Week and Newcomer of the Week honors, respectively.

This marks the fifth week in which the Skyhawks have garnered multiple weekly honors while the team has earned a total of 12 this season.

Howard has been no stranger to voters on a weekly basis as the graduate transfer has earned four OVC honors through the first five weeks of the season – including a pair of top offensive billings along with two newcomer honors. The Laurel, Mississippi native kept that trend going with a steady game against regional rival Murray State in the league opener on Saturday afternoon. He completed 12-of-18 passes (66.7 percent) while throwing for 171 yards and a touchdown. He added to his day with 98 rushing yards on nine carries while tallying his sixth rushing touchdown of the season. He posted 269 yards of total offense and two scores on the afternoon.

Wallace had a career day against Murray State when he dazzled the fans packed into Hardy Graham Stadium for Homecoming with a three-touchdown performance. The Benton, Ark. native tallied 14 carries for 67 yards and three touchdowns coming from 13, one and four yards out. The game marked the first time that a Skyhawk had posted three rushing touchdowns in a game since Abou Toure also notched three against Murray State back in 2014. His longest rush went for 21 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

The Skyhawks take their four-game winning streak on the road to Eastern Illinois Saturday, October 16. Kickoff from O’Brien Field is at 2:00 with airtime at 1:30 on WCMT.