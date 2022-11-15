Skyhawk Equestrian moves up to No. 9 in national rankings

UT Martin is currently ranked ninth in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association poll, shifting up a spot from the previous four weeks.

With Tuesday’s announcement, the Skyhawks have now been ranked in the NCEA’s top-10 poll in each of the first nine weekly rankings to start the 2022-23 campaign.

UT Martin’s No. 9 rank equals its highest slot of the season – tying the program’s appearances in the Sept. 20, Sept. 27 and Oct. 18 editions of the poll.

The Skyhawks have displayed a balanced attack this season. In Jumping Seat, UT Martin has collected a 79.0 scoring average in fences to go along with an 81.6 season average in flat. The Skyhawks have additionally excelled in the Western discipline, earning a 73.7 scoring average in horsemanship and a 61.1 scoring average in reining.

UT Martin is 1-3 overall while chalking up a pair of scrimmage victories (9-1 over Dartmouth on Oct. 1, 7-3 against Lynchburg on Oct. 29). The Skyhawks defeated current No. 10 Delaware State on the road on Oct. 14 while all three setbacks have come at the hands of ranked opposition (then-No. 1 TCU on Oct. 13, then-No. 6 Auburn on Oct. 22, then-No. 7 South Carolina on Oct. 28).

Six spots changed in this week’s top-10 rankings. SMU retains the No. 1 slot and is followed by No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 6 South Carolina, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Baylor, No. 9 UT Martin and No. 10 Delaware State.

The Skyhawks put the finishing touches on their fall schedule Friday morning when they host Eastern College Athletic Conference foe South Dakota State at 10:00 inside the Ned McWherter Agricultural Pavilion.