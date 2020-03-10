Hot off ranking as one of the most improved teams in the nation, the UT Martin football team is using 15 official practices over the coming weeks to continue to build upon the program’s standard over the past decade.

Winning 70 conference games over the past 14 seasons, the Skyhawks have won or shared the Sgt. York Trophy seven times over the past 10 seasons – including a share of back-to-back title the past two seasons. UTM will use the team’s spring practices to build upon a squad that returns six players who earned postseason honors after a strong 6-2 record in OVC play.

UT Martin will cap off its spring practice schedule with the team’s annual Navy and White Spring Game along with Junior Day on Saturday, Apr. 18.

Additionally, the Skyhawks will host its annual Pro Day on March 23.

All practices are open to the public. Dates and times are subject to change.

A spring practice schedule can be found below.

Tentative Practice Dates

Practice #1 – Wednesday, March 18

Practice #2 – Thursday, March 19

Practice #3 – Saturday, March 21

Practice #4 – Sunday, March 22

Practice #5 – Wednesday, March 25

Practice #6 – Saturday, March 28

Practice #7 – Monday, March 30

Practice #8 – Wednesday, April 1

Practice #9 – Saturday, April 4

Practice #10 – Monday, April 6

Practice #11 – Wednesday, April 8

Practice #12 – Friday, April 10

Practice #13 – Tuesday, April 14

Practice #14 – Wednesday, April 15

Practice #15 – Saturday, April 18 *Navy/White Spring Game