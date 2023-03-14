Skyhawk Football announces spring practice schedule; Navy and White Spring Game set for April 21

The two-time reigning OVC champion UT Martin football team opens offseason preparations to defend its back-to-back titles with 15 official practices beginning this week and ending with the annual Navy and White Spring Game along with Junior Day on Friday, April 21.

UT Martin finished the regular season with a 7-4 overall record while going 5-0 in OVC play for back-to-back league titles. The Skyhawks didn’t make the 2022 FCS Division I Championship field despite ranking as the nation’s lone unbeaten conference champion which was eligible for the postseason bracket to not get a bid.

The Skyhawks closed out the year in the top-25 in 13 national statistical categories. Additionally, UT Martin led the OVC in 12 categories.

All practices are open to the public. Dates and times are subject to change.

Tentative Practice Dates

Practice #1 – Tuesday, March 14

Practice #2 – Thursday, March 16

Practice #3 – Monday, March 27

Practice #4 – Wednesday, March 29

Practice #5 – Friday, March 31

Practice #6 – Saturday, April 1

Practice #7 – Monday, April 3

Practice #8 – Tuesday, April 4

Practice #9 – Thursday, April 6 (Scrimmage)

Practice #10 – Tuesday, April 11

Practice #11 – Thursday, April 13

Practice #12 – Sunday, April 16 (Scrimmage)

Practice #13 – Tuesday, April 18

Practice #14 – Thursday, April 20

Practice #15 – Friday, April 21 – 6:45 p.m. (Spring Game)