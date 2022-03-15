Skyhawk Football announces spring practice schedule; Navy and White Spring Game set for April 23

The reigning OVC champion UT Martin football team opens offseason preparations to defend its title over the coming weeks with 15 official practices beginning on Wednesday, March 16th and ending with the annual Navy and White Spring Game along with Junior Day on Saturday, April 23rd.

The Skyhawks are coming off a record-setting 2021 campaign in which the team finished the season ranked 12th nationally in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 after winning the OVC regular season title and reaching the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship.

UT Martin posted an overall mark of 10-3 – including a program record nine-game winning streak – while going 5-1 in league play.

The team became just the third squad in program history to eclipse 10 wins in a single season while picking up victories over nationally ranked foes Jacksonville State (No. 9) and Missouri State (No. 10) along the way.

UT Martin finished the season ranked in the top-25 nationally in nine categories including blocked punts allowed (0, first), passes intercepted (17, eighth), defensive touchdowns (3, 11th), winning percentage (76.9, 11th), sacks allowed (1.15, 14th), rushing offense (207.6, 15th), blocked kicks (4, 15th), turnovers gained (23, 17th) and blocked punts (1, 25th).

All practices are open to the public. Dates and times are subject to change.

Tentative Practice Dates

Practice #1 – Wednesday, March 16 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #2 – Friday, March 18 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #3 – Tuesday, March 29 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #4 – Thursday, March 31 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #5 – Friday, April 1 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #6 – Sunday, April 3 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #7 – Tuesday, April 5 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #8 – Thursday, April 7 – 6:45 p.m. (Scrimmage)

Practice #9 – Sunday, April 10 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #10 – Tuesday, April 12 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #11 – Thursday, April 14 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #12 – Friday, April 15 – 10 a.m. (Scrimmage)

Practice #13 – Tuesday, April 19 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #14 – Thursday, April 21 – 6:45 p.m.

Practice #15 – Saturday, April 23 – 1 p.m. (Spring Game)

(UTM Sports Information)