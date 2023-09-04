Skyhawk Football hangs tough but falls in season opener at No. 1 Georgia

UT Martin battled throughout the game against two-time defending FBS champion Georgia before falling 48-7 in front of a sellout crowd of 92,746 fans at Sanford Stadium.

The Skyhawk defense showed out in the first quarter, limiting the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs to seven points on just 59 total yards over three drives – including a pair of three-and-outs. Georgia scored 10 points in the second quarter to take a 17-0 halftime advantage. Following 21 unanswered Bulldog points, UT Martin got on the scoreboard with a touchdown with 6:39 remaining in the fourth quarter before Georgia registered 10 points over the final 2:09 to close out the contest.

The Skyhawks (0-1) committed only one turnover in the contest and allowed just one sack to a Bulldog (1-0) squad that won their school-record 18th consecutive game.

“I am proud of our kids,” UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson said. “I thought that we competed very well in a physical game – we gave great effort and got some stops, I just hate that it ended the way it did with a couple of late scores. We were still in the game at halftime and had some confidence but you can’t beat a team like Georgia with 10 penalties. We have a lot of new guys and I saw some flashes so I think we’ll get better. I appreciate coach Kirby Smart for giving our players an opportunity to play in that environment – he’s a class act and they have an outstanding program.”

Graduate quarterback Kinkead Dent made his Skyhawk debut tonight, completing 18 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. The Yazoo City, Miss. native also added a team-best 47 rushing yards on just six carries.

Trevonte Rucker made an acrobatic one-handed catch for UT Martin’s touchdown, hauling in a nine-yard scoring reception. He was one of nine Skyhawks to catch a pass tonight as Eastern New Mexico transfer Asa Wondeh tallied team-highs of four receptions and 42 yards.

On the ground, Sam Franklin gained 46 yards on a team-best 12 carries while Jordan Castleberry checked in with 56 all-purpose yards (31 rushing, 25 receiving).

Defensively, UT Martin was led by Jaylon Sharpe’s game-high eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Chris Hunter had a big performance with seven tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss while Oshae Baker managed five solo stops with a tackle for loss and a forced fumble. Calvontay Key (0.5 tackles for loss), Josh Hastings (five solo tackles) and Kaleb Almo (three tackles) also had pass breakups for the Skyhawk secondary. Jarid Johnson and Davonte Murray additionally secured 0.5 tackles for loss on the UT Martin defensive line.

On special teams, Aidan Laros boomed eight punts for an average of 50.2 yards per boot, including a long of 66 yards. He consistently pinned Georgia deep in its own territory, placing two punts inside the 20-yard line with impressive hang time.

Georgia was paced by Carson Beck’s 294 passing yards as he completed 21-of-31 passes with a touchdown. Brock Vandagriff also threw for a touchdown while Brock Bowers caught five passes for 77 yards to go along with a rushing score. Roderick Robinson II and Carson Beck both rushed for touchdowns while Mekhi Mews and Oscar Delp had touchdown receptions. Malaki Starks (eight tackles) and Kyron Jones (26-yard interception return for a touchdown) guided the Bulldog defense.

The Skyhawks hold their home opener next Saturday, Sept. 9 when they host Missouri State on Family Weekend. Kickoff from Hardy Graham Stadium is set for 6:00 with airtime at 5:30 on WCMT.