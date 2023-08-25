Skyhawk Football looks to stay hungry for third straight title in 2023

The UT Martin football team opens the 2023 season with back-to-back OVC champions next to its name but maintains a hungry mentality heading into the upcoming campaign.

Each year poses a new challenge for UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson who enters his 18th season at the helm of the program.

While Simpson has developed the Skyhawks into an annual title contender over the past two decades, the program has taken the next step to a title winner with back-to-back championships. Despite the team’s success, Simpson relishes the hungry mentality and looks to keep his team focused on not defending its two titles but aggressively pursuing a third.

“The mindset everyday is that the 2021 championship had nothing to do with 2022,” Simpson said. “The 2022 championship will have no impact on what we do in 2023. It’s an ‘eat off the floor if you are hungry enough’ mentality. I talked to the guys the other day about ‘now what’? You go to meetings, now what can you do to improve? You just went to weights, now what can you do to make yourself stronger and a better player? These kids have done a nice job of buying into the mentality that we aren’t the hunted but rather the hunters. That hungry mentality is who we are and that will not change.”

While the Skyhawks are the two-time defending OVC champions, a new challenge awaits the program with the introduction of the Big South-OVC Football Association. Ten programs from the two conferences will compete for a single championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Playoffs. While the Skyhawks have a championship on their résumé, so does Southeast Missouri (OVC co-champion) and Gardner-Webb (Big South champion) heading into the new association slate.

“We are playing some teams we have never played before and have different travel,” Simpson continued. “There were years in the past where you didn’t have to spend a lot of time on travel because you’ve been in the same stadiums before or you have a heads up on weekly preparation because you have gone up against another head coach multiple times. We are used to having new staffs and new players, but we aren’t used to going to Gardner-Webb, opening up at Georgia or making a day-trip to North Alabama. There are new things we haven’t done around here, but we will manage them and get everyone ready to perform.”

Outside of the new opponents, the Skyhawks are also looking to replace a good crop of experienced performers as 14 All-OVC performers from last season are no longer in a UT Martin uniform. While some of the departed members of the last two championships will have their names forever cemented in the program record books, the next crop of Skyhawk standouts have made a name for themselves heading into a new season.

The Skyhawks boast 11 players who have garnered preseason accolades, including All-American recognitions for defensive end Daylan Dotson, offensive tackle Gavin Olson and tight end DJ Nelson. The aforementioned trio were part of six athletes named to the Big South-OVC Football Association Preseason Players to Watch squad, joining running back Sam Franklin, offensive tackle Lamar Morgan and wide receiver DeVonte Tanksley. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Giovanni Davis, safety Carson Evans, defensive tackle Jay Rogers and linebacker Tevin Shipp also received preseason nods by various outlets.

“There are a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball for us,” Simpson noted. “This is one of the more physical camps that we have had. This year’s team has done a good job of being really physical, but they have also been good teammates. I never had to motivate them to go. They really grinded with their physicality and competing. The blue collar, physicality work ethic this team has shown is what makes me cautiously optimistic about this team. They still show the edge that last year’s team didn’t at times, while mimicking the aggressive style in 2021 but maintaining their professionalism. We will only become more of a team in the coming games, but I like where we are.”

“What makes our team better on a yearly basis? The puzzle is different than it was in 2021 or 2022. We are out of six-year guys and that’s a challenge in itself. Six-year guys speed things up for first-year guys, so the progression has been slower than the past couple years. The biggest challenge is getting the new players caught up to speed to play winning football. It all hits at different spots and it will all come together at some point, but you just wish you could speed it up.”

Position Notes

Quarterbacks: Cal Camp, Kinkead Dent, Armar Gordon, Jr. and Kody Sparks.

The Skyhawks look to replace one of the program’s all-time leaders in 2023 and will turn the reigns of the offense over to Ole Miss transfer Kinkead Dent. The graduate quarterback spent four seasons at Ole Miss where he appeared in 17 games during his career – including all 13 contests in 2022. Former Bowling Green transfer Kody Sparks spent last season with the Skyhawks where he played in all 11 games as the team’s holder on special teams and has been thrust into the backup role this season.

Running Backs: Jordan Castleberry, Glover Cook III, Chris Franklin, Sam Franklin, Corey Harris, Jr., Narkel LeFlore and Terayon Sweet.

UT Martin boasted a two-headed monster at running back last season with Zak Wallace, Sam Franklin and company combining to rack up over 1,900 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. Franklin looks to become the feature back after being named OVC Freshman of the Year and tallying 676 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Junior tailbacks Jordan Castleberry, Narkel LeFlore and Glover Cook III also look poised to provide valuable depth in the backfield.

“The running back room is one of our stronger groups,” said Simpson. “We have four guys that are going to get carries and have all had real positive days with the consistency of their track and vision. But as far as their physicality and their competitive nature, I have been really pleased. I feel good about those four guys. As a group – it is as good or better – as any other group we have ever had.”

Wide Receivers: Ygenio Booker, Marlon Cook, Jr., Jeremiah Edwards, Jaden Gibbs, Shawn Hardy II, Jevon Johnson, Deray Lawrence, Robert Lilley-Sneed, Will Morris, Zoe Roberts, Trevonte Rucker, Ajay Smith, Keenan Speer-Johnson, DeVonte Tanksley and Asa Wondeh.

Replacing a 1,000-yard receiver and NFL Draft selection in Colton Dowell will be a tough challenge, but the cupboard is not bare for the Skyhawks. All-OVC receiver DeVonte Tanksley returns to the fold for the Skyhawks while Zoe Roberts is primed for a bounce-back season in the offense. Newcomers Ygenio Booker, Marlon Cook, Jr., Trevonte Rucker and Asa Wondeh are a few names to circle on the game program as the team’s depth has grown in the offseason.

“Our wide receivers are a bit of work in progress that we are trying to speed up,” Simpson said. “I have seen two guys that have made plays in our league with Tank and Zoe. Hopefully they can both do it for an 11-game season. Other guys have shown flashes, but we are still looking for the consistency as we have gone through different installs. We are looking for guys like Marlon, Ygenio, Asa, Ajay and Trevonte to step up and provide more consistency.”

Tight Ends: Jaren Bowling, Austin Bray, Max Dowling, Parker Floyd, DJ Nelson, Erin Parker and Christian Stapleton.

Sophomore tight end DJ Nelson is coming off an All-American campaign in 2022 and is poised to take the next step in his progression. After leading all OVC tight ends with 267 yards and six touchdowns last season, Nelson is a name that is highlighted in opponent gameplans. Meanwhile, sophomore Austin Bray played a big role as a blocking tight end alongside veteran Parker Floyd while welcoming Kansas transfer Max Dowling into the rotation.

“This has the chance to be the best tight end group that we have ever had here,” Simpson said. “There are four guys that we can play with DJ, Austin, Max and Parker. Having guys that can run, catch and block makes that group dynamic.”

Offensive Line: Mitchell Appleton, Adrian Barrett, Drake Carroll, Branson Conner, Logan Crouch, Jabaree Dawkins, Jason Eaton, Nick Edwards, Greg Gyenis, Noah Hayes, Chris Hunter III, Ashton Kerschner, AJ Marquez, Lamar Morgan, Gavin Olson, Zion Rucker, Garrett Smith, Josiah Tingley and Van Van Every.

UT Martin returns a pair of anchors on both sides of its offensive line with the return of two-time All-OVC performers Gavin Olson (left tackle) and Lamar Morgan (right tackle). Graduate transfer Noah Hayes (Arkansas Pine Bluff) has slid into the left guard position while returner Josiah Tingley and Ohio transfer Vance Van Every could split time at the center slot. After missing last season with an injury, graduate Drake Carroll looks to make his Skyhawk debut at right guard while Jason Eaton, Nick Edwards, Logan Crough, Mitchell Appleton and Jabaree Dawkins could provide depth at various positions.

“It is nice to have six guys that you can count on to make plays,” Simpson said. “Having Gavin and Lamar on the ends anchors our line while Noah, Josiah, Vance and Drake gives us six guys that we can win with. Now we have to continue to try to find the seventh, eighth and ninth guy to give us added depth.”

Defensive Line: Emmanuel Belgrave, Taylor Burton, Toby Camp, Jermaine Cooley, Giovanni Davis, Daylan Dotson, Christian Dowell, Jarid Johnson, Davonte Murray, Charles Perkins, Jay Rogers, Jarel Savage, Tyson Strickland and Broderick Tommie, Jr.

Defensively the Skyhawks look to their defensive line to set the tone up front. Led by All-American defensive end Daylan Dotson and his 14.5 tackles for loss last season, UT Martin returns six players who have starting experience with the return of Christian Dowell, Jarid Johnson, Jay Rogers and Giovanni Davis. Newcomer Davonte Murray has also had nice first offseason in a Skyhawk uniform.

“We have the deepest group we have ever had with nine guys that we think can play in our league,” Simpson said. “When you talk about guys like Daylan, Jarid, Christian, Jay and Gio, they have all played a lot of football for us. Then Davonte has flashed every practice. That group works hard and sets the tempo for us everyday.”

Linebackers: Isaiah Abdullah, Stephen Ballard, Bryce Dailey, Na’Drian Dizadare, Ge’Mon Eaford, Chris Hunter, Jr., Kobe Okeke, Michael Pleas, Jr., Jaylon Sharpe, Tevin Shipp, Hayden Smith, Ansley Ware and Shamari Weir.

The Skyhawks lost a pair of All-OVC first team performers at linebacker from last season which ranked first and third in the OVC in total tackles. Despite the team’s losses, veterans Jaylon Sharpe and Tevin Shipp are prepared to step into starting roles in 2023. Meanwhile, Chris Hunter Jr. and Isaiah Abdullah are slotted in on the depth chart to produce an athletic group that is multi-faceted.

“We are faster and longer at linebacker right now,” Simpson said. “Jaylon, Tevin, Chris and Isaiah are all good players. They are faster and can really cover hash-to-hash while helping on our drops in the pass game too. They can all move laterally and run.”

Defensive Backs: Oshae Baker, Joel Castleberry, Shaun Groves, Vincent Guy, JaMichael McGoy, Jr., LaMarion Pierce and Jacob Stevenson.

Safeties: Kaleb Almo, Robert Daniel, Jr., Carson Evans, Wyatt Gilbert, Quincy Hamilton, Josh Hastings, Celeycan Hill, Antonio Jackson, Jack Lucas, Adarion Patton, Tyler Pugh, Cam Robertson, AJ Robinson Jr. and Airius Trice.

The defensive secondary features a pair of veteran starters at one corner and safety position while turning the other three spots over to a mix of newcomers and returners. Oshae Baker has started for the Skyhawks since the 2020 season and slots into one of the cornerback positions while JaMichael McGoy, Jr. is poised to hold down the other corner role. Carson Evans is a multi-year starter at the rover safety position while Memphis transfer Josh Hastings and program veteran Jack Lucas are also slated to start at the strong and free safety positions, respectively.

“We know what we have with Oshae and Carson with their body of work over the last few years but are still trying to find our depth,” Simpson said. “Josh is a good player back there that is really talented, a good tackler and real twitchy. Jack has paid his dues, is a great teammate and brings a lot of knowledge and want-to for the defense. We have liked the changes we have made, moving some players around, but it might take some time to come together the way we want.”

Specialists: Grayson Campbell, Aidan Laros, Brett Kuczynski, Colton Peoples, Barrett Powers, Ryan Young.

Charlotte transfer Aidan Laros joined the Skyhawks this summer and immediately won all three jobs on the kicking units. Serving as the team’s place kicker, punter and kickoff specialist in 2023, Laros brings a wealth of kickoff experience from last season after averaging 60.6 yards per kickoff attempt while booting 28 touchbacks.

“Aidan is a good player, good person and great teammate,” Simpson noted. “I’m glad he is here. He is very important to us because he will have to do all three phases of special teams – at a high level.”

UT Martin opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 when playing two-time defending FBS national champion Georgia. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

