Skyhawk Football season ticket renewal and package options on sale

With football season right around the corner, UT Martin has announced that season ticket renewals and ticket packages for the team’s five home games at Hardy Graham Stadium are currently on sale.

Chair seats can be purchased for a full season at $85 to the general public or $55 for UT Martin faculty and staff. General admission packages – which includes both bench back and bleacher seating on a first-come, first-serve option – are available for $65 to the general public or $47 for UT Martin faculty and staff. Business and industry tickets can be purchased in six-ticket chair back bundles for industry representatives and business owners for $450.

To ensure your previous seats, renew your 2023 season tickets by August 30.

The Skyhawks are also selling memberships to the Champions Club on the third story of the press box. The Champions Club is an exclusive members-only club which features spacious accommodations with intimate lounge seating areas and the best views of Hardy Graham Stadium. A fully catered buffet will be open one hour prior to kickoff featuring great food and beverages. The room also features climate-controlled relaxation and private restrooms along with televisions to keep fans connected with the biggest games.

Membership to the Champions Club is $400 and includes a chair back seat season ticket. Memberships for children ages 5-12 are available at $200 per child and also includes a chair back seat. Single game options are available at $100 per game.

For the ultimate fan experience, purchase your own tailgate space in the Pepsi Fan Zone which is located in the north end zone. Host your own tailgate in the stadium prior to the game with up to 16 friends for the entire game. Pepsi Fan Zone season rentals are available for $10,000 ($7,500 if booked before August 10) or for $2,500 per game.

Fans will get the first look at the Skyhawks with the home opener scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 against Missouri State. The Skyhawks then play host to Houston Christian on the following week (Sept. 16) before hosting the Hall of Fame Game on Sept. 30 against Tennessee State. UT Martin holds its annual Homecoming Game on Oct. 21 against Big South-OVC Football Association foe Charleston Southern before concluding the home slate against league rival Southeast Missouri on Nov. 11.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.UTMSports.com/tickets, through the UT Martin Ticket Office by calling 731-881-7207 or via email at [email protected].

(UTM Sports Information)