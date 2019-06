A total of 108 golfers and members of the University of Tennessee at Martin athletic department participated in the latest Skyhawk Club Golf Tournament.

Sports Information Director Ryne Rickman said the tournament was held at Persimmon Hills Golf Course.

The event consisted of a best-ball scramble format and featured 21 teams.

The foursome of Mike Swaim, Bubba Kelly, Tommy Thomas and Richard Smith finished in first place with a score of 55, which was 17-under-par for the 18 hole event.