Skyhawk guard Josie Storey named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball guard Josie Storey joined a list of top-tier Skyhawk freshmen performers after being named OVC Freshman of the Week following standout performances against Tennessee State and Southern Indiana.

Hailing from Mountain View, Arkansas, Storey set back-to-back career highs on the scoreboard last week while averaging 19.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. She was highly efficient from the field where she made 45.5 percent of her field goal attempts while knocking down 10-of-20 three-point attempts (50.0 percent).

Storey opened the week against Tennessee State when she scored 18 points while knocking down four three-pointers to lead the squad. Then two days later, she bested that season-best performance by keying a comeback victory against Southern Indiana by scoring 17 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter alone, she went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc while knocking down 8-of-9 free throw attempts and drawing five opponent fouls.

So far this season, UT Martin has had three players – including Storey, Sharnecce Currie-Jelks, and Kenley McCarn – combine for seven OVC Freshmen of the Week honors.