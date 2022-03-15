Skyhawk guard KJ Simon voted to prestigious NABC All-District 18 Squad

UT Martin junior guard KJ Simon has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2022 NCAA Division I All-District team.

Simon was one of 11 OVC players to earn a spot on the list, earning a spot on the All-District 18 second team.

The Orlando, Fla. native becomes only the eighth Skyhawk to receive NABC all-district accolades, joining Quintin Dove (2019-20), Parker Stewart (2019-20), Jacolby Mobley (2016-17), Twymond Howard (2015-16), Deville Smith (2014-15), Marshun Newell (2014-15) and Lester Hudson (2008-09, 2007-08).

Tuesday’s announcement marks the second award for Simon this offseason as the 6-3, 200-pounder was named to the All-OVC first team and OVC All-Newcomer squad two weeks ago. He became the first UT Martin player since Hudson to be named to both of those teams in the same season.

Simon entered this week as the only NCAA Division I player to average at least 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per outing. The do-it-all guard became the first Skyhawk since 2016-17 to score at least 500 points in a single season, leading the team in the scoring column on 14 different occasions. He also paced UT Martin in rebounding seven times while adding 15 multi-steal efforts and 12 multi-block performances.

A five-time OVC Newcomer of the Week, Simon currently ranks second in the OVC in scoring (16.9 points per game), third in steals (1.6 per outing) and third in blocked shots (1.4 per contest).

The NABC was founded in 1927 by Phog Allen, the legendary basketball coach at the University of Kansas. The organization currently has nearly 5,000 members who are expected to uphold the core values of being a Guardian of the Game by bringing attention to the positive aspects of the sport of basketball and the role coaches play in the academic and athletic lives of today’s student-athletes.