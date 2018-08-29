Five teams will compete for a tournament crown this week as the UT Martin volleyball program hosts the Skyhawk Invitational Thursday through Sunday.

UTM welcomes Central Arkansas, Florida A&M, Memphis, and UAB to Skyhawk Fieldhouse for the four-day, 10-match tournament.

Action begins Thursday night at 6:00 as UT Martin hosts Central Arkansas.

Friday morning, Florida A&M and Memphis square off at 11:00, followed by Central Arkansas and UAB at 1:00.

The Skyhawks host in-state rival Memphis at 5:00 with UAB and Florida A&M rounding out the day with a match at 7:30.

Saturday, Memphis and Central Arkansas play at 11:00 with UTM pitted against UAB at 1:00. Florida A&M plays Central Arkansas at 3:00 followed by UAB and Memphis at 5:00.

The Skyhawk Invitational wraps up Sunday morning at 11:00 as UT Martin takes on Florida A&M.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...