Rising UT Martin junior playmaker Colton Dowell garnered his second preseason All-American honor by earning a spot on the 2020 Phil Steele FCS Preseason All-America third team as a tight end.

Dowell is one of eight OVC athletes recognized by the organization.

Hailing from Lebanon, Tenn., Dowell used his 2019 campaign to breakout as a spotlight contributor for the Skyhawk offense en route to All-OVC second team recognition. The Preseason All-OVC standout split time between tight end and wide receiver throughout the season and led the team with 765 receiving yards while ranking second in receptions (38) and touchdowns (four) to garner Sophomore All-American honors by HERO Sports. The athletic target averaged 20.1 yards per reception and tallied 63.8 receiving yards per game.

Dowell surpassed the 100-yard receiving plateau on four occasions against OVC foes Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, Southeast Missouri, and Tennessee Tech. Arguably his best game came against Tennessee Tech where he notched five receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns – including a 73-yard touchdown. His big-play capability was on full display throughout the season with 12 plays of 25 yards or more.