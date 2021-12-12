Skyhawk MBB comeback attempt runs out of time against Middle Tennessee

The UT Martin men’s basketball team shaved a double-digit deficit down to just three points with three minutes to go against Middle Tennessee but the Skyhawks could not get over the hump in an 84-75 setback at the Elam Center Saturday.

Trailing by a 74-63 margin with 4:25 remaining, UT Martin cranked up the heat defensively to pull within a single possession. KK Curry came away with a pair of steals and turned those into a pair of fast-break layups, capping off an 8-0 run in the span of 85 seconds. With the Skyhawks within striking distance at 74-71, the Blue Raiders scored 10 of the next 12 points to sneak out with a win.

KJ Simon tied a career-high with 21 points this evening for the Skyhawks (3-7), adding five rebounds, a career-best five steals, and two assists. Curry was plagued by foul trouble throughout the night but still finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 26 minutes of play. Koby Jeffries rounded out UT Martin’s double-digit scorers with a career-high 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting while Bernie Andre hauled in a game-best eight rebounds.

Middle Tennessee (8-2) was led by Eli Lawrence’s 21 points while Donovan Sims (15 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and DeAndre Dishman (15 points, three steals) also guided the Blue Raiders offensively. Seventeen of Middle Tennessee’s 27 made free throws came over the final 20 minutes.

“We’re doing everything in our power to play our best basketball and we’re trying to figure this thing out together,” Skyhawk head coach Ryan Ridder said. “All of us want results but right now we’re playing some really good opponents and we’re just not doing enough things throughout the course of 40 minutes to get that done. But I have faith and confidence in those guys that we’re going to figure out how to do it. It’s going to be a battle every game when you have 14 new guys but we are significantly better today than we were on November 9th. I wish that our record showed that but we’re a group that continues to fight.”