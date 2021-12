MTSU defeated UT Martin 73 to 61 despite the efforts of Skyhawk Darius Simmons who led UTM in scoring for the third straight game.

A graduate guard out of Raleigh, NC, Simmons shot an even 50 percent from the field tonight scoring 17 points.

UT Martin (3-5) concludes a three-game road trip Saturday afternoon when it heads to Macomb, Ill. to face Western Illinois at 1:00.