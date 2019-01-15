The UT Martin men’s basketball team looks to replicate its recent road success against Eastern Kentucky when the two teams battle Thursday night in OVC action.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30, following the women’s basketball game as the backend of a doubleheader.

The Skyhawks (5-10, 0-4 OVC) have not lost in Richmond since January 30, 2014 – winning each of their last three visits to McBrayer Arena. That includes last season’s 70-69 victory where UTM shot 54.7 percent (29-of-53) from the field, led by Delfincko Bogan’s team-best 19 points.

UT Martin leads the league with 9.5 three-point field goals made per game against OVC opposition. In conference play, the Skyhawks have boasted four different leading scorers (Preston Parks, Fatodd Lewis, Quintin Dove, Little) in their four games.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky (7-10, 0-4 OVC) is coming off a 109-93 shootout at Belmont, which was the fourth consecutive road game to begin its OVC slate. Despite their slow start in league play, the Colonels rank third in the NCAA in steals (10.9 per game) and fourth in turnovers forced (19.41 per game).

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard locally on WCMT 92.7 FM; 96.1 FM; 99.7 FM; 100.5 FM; 103.3 FM; and 1410 AM.