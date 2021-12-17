Skyhawk MBB makes short trip to the Hoosier State for Saturday matinee at Evansville

The UT Martin men’s basketball team makes the quick 174-mile bus trek to the Ford Center Saturday to square off against Evansville Purple Aces for the second consecutive season. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.

Last year, the Skyhawks gutted out a 93-87 double-overtime triumph over Evansville in their Dec. 2 season opener at the Elam Center. UT Martin has not played the Purple Aces on the road since the 2015 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament semifinals on March 31, 2015 although the Skyhawks have played in the Ford Center twice since then in the OVC Championship tournament.

UT Martin (4-7) is coming off its most impressive victory of the 2021-22 campaign, a 79-68 home triumph over UNC Asheville on Tuesday. In that game, the Skyhawks scored their most points against a Division I opponent this season, sinking 53.2 percent (33-for-62) of their field goal tries.

KJ Simon had the hot hand the last time out, accumulating a career-best 30 points on 13-of-22 shooting to take over the OVC scoring lead. Chris Nix (12 points, 10 rebounds) also added the first double-double of his UT Martin career while Bernie Andre posted 14 points and seven rebounds in just 21 minutes.

The Skyhawks are the fifth OVC team to take on Evansville so far this season as the Purple Aces have also faced Belmont (lost 81-43 on Nov. 13), Eastern Illinois (won 70-54 on Nov. 28), Tennessee Tech (won 59-51 on Dec. 4) and Southeast Missouri (lost 75-73 on Dec. 8).

This game is the first for Evansville (4-8) since the aforementioned outing against Southeast Missouri. Shamar Givance and Noah Frederking – who combined for 39 points against UT Martin last season – each tossed in 15 points while Jawaun Newton (15) and Blaise Beauchamp (11) also scored in double figures.