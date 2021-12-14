Skyhawk MBB rounds out brief homestand tonight against UNC Asheville

The final nonconference home game on the 2021-22 UT Martin men’s basketball schedule is set to take place tonight against UNC Asheville at the Elam Center.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 with airtime at 6:30 on WCMT.

Tonight’s admission is waived for all fans who make a donation to aid the nearby communities affected by the recent tornado.

These two programs are meeting for the fourth time in the last six years as the Skyhawks boast a perfect 2-0 home record during the all-time series (winning by an average of 15.5 points per contest). That includes the 2017 CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament matchup and a 2018 regular season tilt.

The Bulldogs present the latest challenge as part of UT Martin’s grueling nonconference slate. UNC Asheville is the ninth NCAA Division I opponent to grace the Skyhawk schedule so far and is the eighth such team to currently boast a winning record. UT Martin’s first eight Division I opponents have combined for a 52-28 record (.650 winning percentage) entering this week.

The Skyhawks (3-7) are coming off an 84-75 home setback on Saturday against Middle Tennessee, which was UT Martin’s first loss of the season when scoring at least 70 points. KJ Simon (career-high tallies of 21 points and five steals) achieved a bit of history in the contest as he became the first Skyhawk since Delfincko Bogan (at Illinois on Nov. 12, 2017) to record at least 20 points and five steals in a game.

UNC Asheville (6-4) has won four of its last five outings, including a 73-72 decision at Western Carolina on Saturday. Tennessee transfer Drew Pember collected game-highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who rank in the top-15 nationally in three-point field goal percentage defense (.260).

A trio of UNC Asheville players have experienced success against UT Martin in their careers. Tajion Jones (21 points) and LJ Thorpe (12 points and 10 rebounds) performed well in the 2019 matchup in Asheville while Coty Jude has averaged 17.0 points over two games against the Skyhawks.