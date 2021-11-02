Skyhawk MBB set to host Bethel in Thursday home exhibition

The lone tuneup for the UT Martin men’s basketball squad takes place Thursday night as the Skyhawks host Bethel in an exhibition at the Elam Center. Tip-off is at 7:00 and admission is free.

It’s the UT Martin debut for head coach Ryan Ridder as well as all 14 Skyhawk players. Ridder, who was hired on March 30 following four seasons as head coach at Bethune-Cookman, assembled a talented roster that includes seven guards, one wing and six forwards.

Although Thursday’s matchup doesn’t count as an official contest, UT Martin and Bethel have met 53 times on the hardwood. The Skyhawks have won 14 straight decisions over the Wildcats, a NAIA program located just 25 miles away in McKenzie. That winning streak includes a 95-60 Skyhawk victory over Bethel on Dec. 15, 2020 at the Elam Center.

The Wildcats return 10 players from last season’s squad that went 13-14 and averaged 87.0 points per outing. Jeff Britt is in his 22nd season at the helm of the Bethel program, where he is 19 victories away from joining the 500-win plateau for his career.

UT Martin officially opens the 2021-22 season Tuesday, November 9 at No. 17 ranked Tennessee.

Basketball season ticket packages – including 26 combined men’s and women’s home games – are on sale now.