The UT Martin men’s basketball program takes the floor tonight for the first time in 277 days when it opens its 70th season of competition against the Evansville Purple Aces out of the Missouri Valley Conference.

Since joining the Division I ranks in 1992, the Skyhawks are 7-0 all-time in season openers played at the Elam Center. Evansville will be the first Division I opponent to travel to Martin for a season opener.

This marks the first time that UT Martin has hosted the Purple Aces since 2006. The last time these two squads squared off on the hardwood was March 31, 2015 in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament semifinals. The Skyhawks knocked down 13 three-pointers in that contest but Evansville shot 57.1 percent from the floor in a 79-66 victory on its way to the CIT crown.

UT Martin brings back five players from last season, including Preseason All-OVC guard Parker Stewart. The 6-5, 210-pound redshirt junior led the OVC in three-point field goals made (2.8 per game) while additionally ranking in the top-10 in scoring (19.2 points per game), assists (3.8 per game) and free throw percentage (.766) in 2019-20.

The Skyhawks also return Eman Sertovic (10 starts), Hannes Polla (seven starts), Eric Rustin (five starts) and Ajani Kennedy (redshirt transfer) from last year.

The Purple Aces already have two games under their belt during the 2020-21 campaign, taking part in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic last week. Evansville fell 79-44 to event host Louisville last Wednesday before narrowly falling by a 64-61 margin to Prairie View A&M two days later.

Todd Lickliter, who won 2007 National Coach of the Year honors at Butler University, took over as head coach for the Purple Aces on Jan. 21 after spending one-and-a-half seasons as an assistant.

Tipoff time from the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is set for 7:00, with airtime at 6:30 on WCMT.